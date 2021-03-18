Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) dropped 11.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.81 and last traded at $148.43. Approximately 1,430,610 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,321,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.16.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.87 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.70 and a 200-day moving average of $132.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. 46.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,090 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

