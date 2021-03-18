Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.12

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.12 and traded as high as $8.96. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 205,408 shares traded.

APDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

