Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the February 11th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.9 days.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 16,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $383,643.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,380.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria bought 43,478 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,120 shares of company stock worth $725,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,998,000 after acquiring an additional 225,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,246,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 539,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after buying an additional 36,140 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 515,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLT opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $501.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.27. Applied Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

