Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives $14.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $5.80. 623,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,214. Aprea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

