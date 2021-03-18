AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,344 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.04% of AptarGroup worth $91,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

