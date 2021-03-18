Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Shares Down 9%

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.44. 2,139,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,016,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

AQMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aqua Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aqua Metals by 343.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,257,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,522 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,125 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.