Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arch Capital Group worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

