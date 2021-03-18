Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,584,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,618 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $93,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 241,351 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,972,000 after buying an additional 43,650 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 479.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 52,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $37.60 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.