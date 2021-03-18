Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) traded down 10.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.16 and last traded at $17.91. 1,916,135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 2,590,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The firm has a market cap of $646.74 million, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of Arcimoto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $204,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 515.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 313,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter worth about $3,167,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter worth about $753,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 72,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

