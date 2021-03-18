Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,250 shares of company stock valued at $471,149 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $32.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -3.50.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.