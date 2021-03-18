Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Trading Down 5.7%

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) shares dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.44 and last traded at $72.88. Approximately 648,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 503,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 23.17 and a quick ratio of 23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.27.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,117,560.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,380,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,836.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,156,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,013,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,611,000 after buying an additional 570,690 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,309,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,974,000 after buying an additional 314,342 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,451,000 after acquiring an additional 128,708 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

