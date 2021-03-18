Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARDC opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $15.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.