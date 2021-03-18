ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Stock Holdings Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

ARKW opened at $159.81 on Thursday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $191.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day moving average is $138.16.

