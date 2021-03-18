Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrow Electronics news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $302,814.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARW opened at $109.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.41. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $109.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

