Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $135.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $128.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

