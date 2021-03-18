Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 655,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,843 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,585. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

