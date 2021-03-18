Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of Aryzta stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Aryzta has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products. It serves large retail, convenience, and independent retailers, as well as quick service restaurants and other foodservice customers.

