Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.09.

ASAN opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.12 per share, with a total value of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 523,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,598,000. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

