Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 8.2%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price traded down 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.32. 2,108,238 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,516,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Asana from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $832,478.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,060,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,852,539.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asana by 2,995.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $10,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

