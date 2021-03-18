ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,520,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the February 11th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ASE Technology stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

ASX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth $12,228,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,247,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 128,777 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 225,545 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 506,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ASE Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 669,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 47,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

