Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) Short Interest Up 21.8% in February

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,759,500 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the February 11th total of 1,444,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,256.8 days.

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.