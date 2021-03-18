Assicurazioni Generali’s (ARZGY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARZGY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $10.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

