AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £102 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a £102 ($133.26) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AZN. Barclays set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 9,770 ($127.65) to GBX 9,430 ($123.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,686.47 ($113.49).

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 7,131 ($93.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £93.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,214.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,829.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 6,482 ($84.69) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

