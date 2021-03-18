Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $219.15 and last traded at $219.28. 1,490,095 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,413,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of -121.15, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

