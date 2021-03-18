ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

ATN International has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ATN International stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.27. 28,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,281. ATN International has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $783.29 million, a PE ratio of -248.95 and a beta of 0.28.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. Research analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ATNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

