Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Atotech (NYSE:ATC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

ATC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Atotech in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atotech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

NYSE:ATC opened at $21.92 on Monday. Atotech has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

