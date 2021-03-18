AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.38). AtriCure reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AtriCure.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

AtriCure stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.01. 44,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,786. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $49.78. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,547.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,338 shares of company stock worth $14,616,151 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AtriCure (ATRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.