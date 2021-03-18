AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Down 6.1%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) traded down 6.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.08 and last traded at $61.94. 537,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 390,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Get AtriCure alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,447,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,263,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,338 shares of company stock valued at $14,616,151. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,862,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after purchasing an additional 410,185 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,080,000 after buying an additional 400,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.