aTyr Pharma (LIFE) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.05. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

LIFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.