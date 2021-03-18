Augur (REP) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. Augur has a total market cap of $341.60 million and approximately $56.38 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for approximately $31.05 or 0.00053782 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00051215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.26 or 0.00634317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00069312 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00025211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00033977 BTC.

Augur Profile

Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

