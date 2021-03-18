AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,298.76

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,298.76 and last traded at $1,298.76, with a volume of 4562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,295.22.

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,351.74.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,197.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,184.18. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total value of $4,829,591.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,710.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,019 shares of company stock worth $55,868,274. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in AutoZone by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 70.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 9.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

