Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 2,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASM. Roth Capital upped their target price on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 140.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

