Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $67.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.26.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 23,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Choi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $556,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,176. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

