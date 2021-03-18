Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.42

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 6000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.45.

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Avnet by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Avnet by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Avnet by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 664,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,486 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

