AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of AVRO opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after buying an additional 870,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 563,873 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 33.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,078,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

