Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Short Interest Update

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the February 11th total of 8,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of AXTA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.53. 176,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,857,047. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

