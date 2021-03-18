Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AXLA stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The company has a market cap of $207.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a current ratio of 22.66. Axcella Health has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In other Axcella Health news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

