Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) versus Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Head to Head Contrast

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axcella Health and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.57 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.29 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -57.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Axcella Health and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Axcella Health currently has a consensus price target of $17.13, indicating a potential upside of 207.45%. Given Axcella Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Axcella Health beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

