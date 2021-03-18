AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.06% of AXIS Capital worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

