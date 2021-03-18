B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.99. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 26 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $16.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

