B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on IMAX from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in IMAX by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in IMAX by 11,150.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

