B. Riley Weighs in on The ExOne Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The ExOne in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The ExOne’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

XONE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of The ExOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

XONE stock opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.18 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 2.39.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The ExOne by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,017 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in The ExOne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in The ExOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

