Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 415.67 ($5.43).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Babcock International Group from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group stock traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 255.30 ($3.34). 982,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,696. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 245.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 260.75. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91).

In related news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 25,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £49,975.20 ($65,292.92).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.