Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 6,128 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 333,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at about $19,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,730,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,948 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 487,405.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE NLY opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.