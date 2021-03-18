Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 904,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 79,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 63,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ACWV opened at $97.90 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96.

