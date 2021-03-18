Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Verra Mobility worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Verra Mobility by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 58,953 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Verra Mobility by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Verra Mobility by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Verra Mobility by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.27. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 128.92 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $15.38.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. Analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,750 shares of company stock valued at $507,450. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

