Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMDV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:SMDV opened at $66.82 on Thursday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.