Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,237 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $382,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,437,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,135.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,745.00 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.82, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,190.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3,185.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.