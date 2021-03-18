Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAH. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

NYSE:CAH opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.17. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.05 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4859 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.