Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 178 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 523.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $38,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $208.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. Loop Capital raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,483 shares of company stock worth $10,763,573 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.